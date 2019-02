Police are concerned for the safety of 46-year-old Nicola Steele.

According to a post on PSNI Facebook, she was last seen in her home in Millisle yesterday morning.

Nicola Steele - PSNI Facebook

The post adds: "Nicola is 46-years-old, brown hair, medium build, approximately 5'5 in height, no description of clothing but normally wears a black 3/4 length quilted jacked.

"Any information relating to Nicolas whereabouts please contact Police on 101."