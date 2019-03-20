Appeal to aid tragic Turkish barber’s family raises three times its goal

An appeal to help the family of a man from Turkey who died due to a crash in Co Antrim at the weekend raised three times more than its original goal.

The one-vehicle crash happened at about 8.20am on Saturday at Ballyhill Road near Nutts Corner, claiming the life of Hamza Can (pronounced like ‘Jan’).

He was a barber at HC Turkish Barbers in north Belfast.

His Facebook page says that he went to school in the western Turkish town of Aydin, then went on to study in Istanbul.

Belfast Islamic Centre said he had a wife, Maxine, and two children, and that his body was to be flown abroad this morning.

A JustGiving fundraising webpage set up to raise £500 for his family – but at time of writing it had raised over £1,500.

The Islamic Centre said “our respected brother from Turkey Hamza Can has returned back to Allah”.

It called for God to show him mercy, and to “grant sabr [strength and perseverence] to all the family and relatives and make it a reminder for all of us so that we can prepare for our leaving this temporal world in a better way”.