Appeal to find elderly woman's beloved rings

Police are appealing for help in locating precious jewellery stolen from an 88-year-old woman earlier this month.

In a post on social media PSNI west Belfast say: "We are appealing for your help. On Saturday 7th April, there was a burglary in Gransha Parade.

"This was the home of an 88 year old. A number of items were taken that had tremendous sentimental value to the lady.

"The items include:

- 3 stone diamond engagement ring in yellow gold

- gold crucifix ring

- black onyx rose gold ring with the initial M on it

- thick gold chain with T bar

- ladies wedding ring

- long gold belcher chain with a hard back oval locket

- mix of costume jewellery

- two pairs of earrings."

The post - added to Facebook this week - adds that a number of US dollars were also taken.

"Please share this post, hopefully something on this list stands out," it adds.

"If you have any information you can contact police on 101 and quote reference number CC2018040800562 or call crime stoppers on 0800 555 111."