Appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of 14-year-old Patrick Crumlish.

A PSNI spokesman said the teenager from Limavady may have used public transport to travel to Londonderry and "the last sighting of Patrick was at the Translink Foyle Street Depot on Friday afternoon ( Friday 3rd August)".

"At this time it is believed Patrick was wearing a dark coloured, long sleeve top with white sleeves and had a large black backpack with him," added the spokesman.

"We would ask if you have any information on Patrick's whereabouts or believe you may have seen Patrick , please ring police in Limavady on 101 quoting ref CCS 1601 03/08/18."