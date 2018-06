Police are appealing to the public to help find missing 14-year-old Ian Carson.

A post on PSNI Facebook pages reveals the youth has been missing since June 10.

The post says: "Ian has been absent from his address since the evening of the 10th June and is believed to be in the North or East Belfast area.

"If you have any information please contact the police on 101 with the reference 1179 10/06/18."