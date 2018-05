Police have launched a Facebook appeal to help find missing 25-year-old Solomon Adams.

The post reads: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Solomon Adams, 25 years of age.

"Solomon was last seen in the area of Kilkeel on Sunday 29th April, wearing a light grey hooded top, blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

"If you have have any information about Solomon contact ourselves quoting reference number 578 of the 1/5/18."