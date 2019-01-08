Appeal to find prisoner James Daniel Hunter - who is unlawfully at large

The Northern Ireland Prison service is investigating the abscondment of James Daniel Hunter on 6th January 2019 - when he failed to return after a period of pre-release

James Daniel Hunter, 56, is 1.73m tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

He is of medium build with a fresh complexion.

When last seen he was wearing a blue Parka coat with fur hood, a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “At this time we are focused on returning him to custody and we would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI on 101 immediately.”

He had been jailed for possession of a firearm or ammunition to endanger life, attempted robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, according to the Department of Justice website.

The site adds that James Daniel Hunter has distinguishing marks of a navel tattoo, lower right arrn tattoo of flowers and swallows and an upper right arm tattoo of a ship scroll