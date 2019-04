Police are appealing for assistance in finding missing Stephen Maughan.

Stephen, who is 38 years old was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and white trainers.

"He is from North Belfast and is around 5ft 7", slim build has short grey hair that's shaved at the sides," added the post on PSNI North Belfast.

"If you see him or you know where he is, phone 101.

"The incident number is 1326 01/04/19. "