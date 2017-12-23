Appeal to identify elderly man who collapsed in the street

Police are trying to identify an elderly man who collapsed in a Co Down street this afternoon.

The PSNI said they were called to Hibernia Street in Holywood at around 1pm this afternoon following reports that a man had collapsed.

Sergeant Laura Fisher said: “The man was taken to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald by paramedics where he currently remains receiving urgent medical attention.

“Whilst no crime is suspected in this incident, at this time we have been unable to positively identify the man.

“He is described as being aged in his 70’s, of thin build with receding grey hair and is missing his front teeth. He was wearing a dark coloured padded jacket, a navy cardigan with red t-shirt underneath, black trousers and brown slip on shoes.

“I am appealing to anyone who thinks they may know the identity of this gentleman to contact police in Ards on 101 quoting reference number 891 23/12/17.”