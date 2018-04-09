Appeal to identify man found collapsed on road

Police in Ballymena are appealing for help in identifying a man who was found collapsed on the Roguery Road, Toome yesterday evening, Sunday 8 April.

Inspector Alison Ferguson said: “We received a report at around 7.10pm last night of a man who was found lying in an unresponsive state on the road, with a bicycle next to him.

“The man was transferred to hospital by the NIAS, where he remains in a critical condition.

“He is in his late 50s, of thin build, approximately 6 foot tall with short grey hair. He was wearing a silver chain around his neck, black cycling bottoms, a high visibility cycling jacket and a long sleeved black top underneath a navy-coloured T-shirt with a shark motif on the left side.

“The bicycle is a silver-coloured ‘Specialized Allez’.

“Our enquiries to date have been unable to identify this man, so I am appealing for the public’s help.

If anyone believes they can help us identify this gentleman, or has information that could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1124 of 08/04/18.”