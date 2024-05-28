Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information in an attempt to identify a female that was in the Muckle Hill View estate, Castlederg around 2am on Sunday 26th May 2024.

A post on Police Derry City & Strabane Facebook page adds that this woman ‘was described as only wearing her underwear and was in the company of two males’.