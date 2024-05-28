Appeal to locate woman seen in the Muckle Hill View estate, Castlederg on May 26 with two men only wearing her underwear
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for information in an attempt to identify a female that was in the Muckle Hill View estate, Castlederg around 2am on Sunday 26th May 2024.
A post on Police Derry City & Strabane Facebook page adds that this woman ‘was described as only wearing her underwear and was in the company of two males’.
They ask if ‘anyone has any information regarding this, or if you believe this refers to you, please contact 101 quoting reference 1011 26/5/8’.