Applicants wanted for exciting new job opportunity at Ulster Rugby club

Ulster Rugby club are currently advertising an exciting new role for lovers of the sport, searching for a Rugby Development Manager, in alignment with IRFU technical direction.

The successful applicant will be responsible for improving both the quality and quantity of coaches and the game of rugby in both Clubs and Schools across all stages of the LTPD programme within Ulster.

If you’ve got the right skills, you’ll need to get your application in quick, as the job search closes on Monday (5 Nov).

Relevant experience

The successful candidate will have either:

-a relevant third level qualification coupled with a minimum of two years work experience in either sports development, coach development

-or teaching/education or have five years’ work experience in either sports development, coach development or teaching/education.

Applicants should have an IRFU Level 1 (Stage 3) accredited coaching qualification (or equivalent).

They must also have:

- a minimum of two years’ full-time experience (or part time equivalent) in the line management of staff

- experience of delivering a programme of education

- three years’ coaching experience working across stages 1-4 of the IRFU LTPD pathway (or equivalent)

Candidates should also have proven experience in managing a multi-disciplinary team, planning, developing, implementing and monitoring development programmes and in resource allocation and the management of budgets.

They should have knowledge and understanding of Irish Rugby, an understanding of the IRFU LTPD and technical models, the player pathway and a clear understanding of the needs of club and school coaches at various stages of the pathway.

Working hours

Applicants should be available to work unsociable hours, including evenings and weekends, and have access to a form of transport that will allow them to meet the requirements of the post in full.

This post is being offered on a full-time, permanent contract, subject to a six month probationary period, and is located at Kingspan Stadium.

The Ulster Rugby website states that “the closing date for completed application forms is strictly no later than Monday 5 November at 9am.”

To apply visit the Ulster Rugby website and complete the online application form.