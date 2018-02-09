Apprentice star Grainne McCoy reveals the products she can’t live without

We catch up with professional makeup artist, mentor and Apprentice semi-finalist Grainne McCoy, who reveals how long they really have to get ready on the BBC show.

Having worked as a professional makeup artist for the past 12 years, it was perhaps unsurprising that Grainne McCoy, 32, always looked immaculate when she appeared on our screens as the unflappable, straight talking, down to earth Newry business woman keen to win Series 12 of The Apprentice in 2016.

Grainne McCoy, who hails from Newry, runs her own makeup business and is launching her new range of lashes

But what makes this feat even more impressive, is that the eventual semi-finalist managed to look this immaculate despite a strict morning wakeup call.

“We always had about 10 minutes to get washed, dressed with makeup on, and downstairs or else we were in trouble!” Grainne reveals, “This including applying my false lashes, I was like superwoman in that bathroom!”

The fashion blogger and public speaker mentor explains that whilst she tends to keep her beauty routine simple during the day, she would never leave the house without first applying the bare essentials.

“I try and keep my daily routine as simple and as easy as possible,” the mother of 17-year old son Ryan reveals, “As many of us don’t have time to be sitting for an hour doing our makeup, I keep my application quick but effective.

Grainne has released her own line of lashes

“Skincare is so important to me, I’m slightly obsessed with keeping my skin in good condition but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune. I have been using the Skinician brand for many years now! It is a Northern Ireland brand, and their serum is amazing! I also always carry my Vichy Mineralizing Water Mist everywhere with me for an extra kick of hydration all day. It is fab!

“My makeup routine on a daily basis usually consists of my essential products I won’t leave the house without wearing! That includes my brows, lashes and a light coverage of foundation topped off with a little gloss.

“When holding any makeup classes or attending meetings I will have most definitely spent a little extra time on my makeup, especially the eyes! It’s the first thing people look at when you meet them, so they have to be popping.

“I’ve always been obsessed with false lashes, so much so that I have actually brought out my own range which are getting rebranded and will be out in the next few weeks. I have worn them that long now, I feel bare without them! Lashes are a must, everyday.”

For an important night out, Grainne reveals, “I love a dark smokey eye, big lashes and a nude lip, with enough highlighter on that I can be seen from Mars! The makeup comes first, the dress on the night comes second.” But what is Grainne’s top beauty tip?

“Please look after you skin,” Grainne says.

“Use a factor on your face daily. Prevention is the key to long lasting and youthful looking skin.”