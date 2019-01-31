apSolemn tribute marks 66th anniversary of Princess Victoria ferry disaster

A solemn tribute has taken place at Larne shorefront this morning to remember the victims of the Princess Victoria ferry disaster.

This is the 66th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria ferry tragedy.

Members of RNLI paid tribute to those who died in the ferry tragedy 66 years ago.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial at Chaine Memorial Road.

The commemoration was organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Some 177 people were on board the ship, including 49 members of crew, with the disaster claiming the lives of 134 people.

The vessel sank within sight of the Copeland Islands, near the entrance to Belfast Lough, on its journey from Stranraer to Larne, in January 1953.

A number of wreaths were laid at the MV Princess Victoria Memorial in Larne to mark the 66th anniversary.

Joan Christie CVO OBE, Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim, laid a wreath at the memorial site for those who perished in the disaster.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Lindsay Millar, lays a wreath at the memorial in Larne.

Speeches were made during a poignant service prior to the laying of wreaths.

Many attended the memorial service in Larne to remember the 134 people who were lost in the MV Princess Victoria tragedy.