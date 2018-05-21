Archbishop Martin: Opposition to abortion ‘not just a Catholic thing’

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has said opposition to abortion is not simply “a Catholic thing”.

In a pastoral letter issued in the countdown to Friday’s abortion repeal referendum, Archbishop Eamon Martin said the “innate dignity of every human life is a value for the whole of society – for people of all faiths and none”.

He added: “It is rooted in reason as well as in faith. To take away an innocent human life can never be simply a matter of personal choice.”

Dr Martin spoke out as it was revealed there had been an “unprecedented” surge in voter registrations ahead of Friday’s referemdum on the Eighth Amendment – the law that effectively makes abortion illegal.

If people vote ‘yes’ to the change, the Irish government is proposing that women could access a termination within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Dr Martin says a vote to repeal the constitution’s amendment would pave the way for a very liberal abortion regime in the Republic.

“What a departure this is from the Eighth Amendment where the equality of life of a mother and her unborn baby is written into our constitution,” he said.

“Women’s lives are precious, to be loved, valued and protected. Their babies’ lives are precious, to be loved, valued and protected. Both lives deserve protection from the tragedy ... of abortion.”

Dr Martin added: “The little unborn child who moves her fingers or kicks around in the ultrasound scan is the same baby that will be born and grow further through infancy to adolescence to adulthood to old age – all that is needed for that life to grow, is time, nourishment, love and a chance to survive.”

A recent Irish Times Ipsos/MRBI poll showed 44% support for more liberal abortion laws compared to 32% against with 17% still undecided.