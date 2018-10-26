Arlene Foster congratulates Ruth Davidson on birth of baby boy

DUP leader Arlene Foster has congratulated Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson on the birth of her baby boy.

The MSP and her partner Jen Wilson said they were “delighted” by the safe arrival of Finn Paul Davidson at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary this morning, weighing in at 10lb 1.5oz.

The couple, who live in the Scottish capital, announced earlier this year that an IVF procedure had been successful.

Reacting to the couple’s good news, Mrs Foster took to Twitter to congratulate them.

“New life is wonderful. We can all remember our first cuddle. Many congratulations,” she tweeted.

Hundreds of people, including many other politicians, also used social media to pass on their best wishes.

Ms Davidson, 39, has been on maternity leave since the Scottish Parliament’s October recess.

She said: “Jen and I are delighted at baby Finn’s safe arrival. A huge thank you to the medical team at the ERI and the midwives at Leith Community Treatment Centre for looking after all three of us so well.

“I can’t wait to get this little one home to enjoy some family time together.”

Ms Wilson added: “It was wonderful to welcome baby Finn into the world this morning. He is beautiful and already very loved.

“Ruth did brilliantly and Finn clearly has his mother’s lungs on him!”