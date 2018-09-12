Arlene Foster expected to meet Theresa May and Karen Bradley in London today

DUP leader Arlene Foster is to meet the Prime Minister Theresa May and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley in London today, it has been reported.

She is expected to meet the pair today to discuss the latest proposals put forward by the government to break the political stalemate at Stormont, the BBC report.

It has been more than 600 days since the devolved powersharing administration at Stormont collapsed.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley announced a range of measures at the House of Commons last week, including plans to introduce legislation to allow civil servants to take more decisions in the absence of elected ministers.

She also said MLA’s pay would be reduced as the Stormont impasse continues, and that she intends to introduce legislation next month to allow for a “limited and prescribed period” when she will not be obligated to set an election date.