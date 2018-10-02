Arlene Foster's reaction to Secretary of State Karen Bradley's praise of BBC goes viral

A short video clip of Arlene Foster at the Conservative party conference has gone viral.

Mrs Foster appeared to be laughing as Secretary of State Karen Bradley was taking part in a discussion about how Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland benefit from being part of the United Kingdom.

The Secretary of State said the BBC was something that has greatly benefited the people here..

The short clip has been shared widely on social media and had been viewed almost 30,000 times at the time of publishing.