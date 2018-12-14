Arlene Foster: ‘Will PM stand up to EU leaders over Brexit deal?’

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the reaction of the EU to Theresa May’s appeals for help on the withdrawal deal was “unsurprising”.

“They are doing what they always do. The key question is whether the Prime Minister will stand up to them or whether she will roll over as has happened previously,” Mrs Foster said.

DUP leader Arlene Foster. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“This is a difficulty of the Prime Minister’s own making.

“A deal was signed off which the Prime Minister should have known would not gain the support of Parliament.

“If the Prime Minister had listened to our warnings and stood by her public commitments, we would not be in this situation.”

• Read related story - Brexit: Bad blow for Theresa May as EU says it won’t renegotiate deal