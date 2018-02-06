Armed and masked man threatens staff in robbery

Police are appealing for information after a man armed with a suspected firearm threatened staff before making off with cash and cigarettes.

The armed robbery took place at a shop in the Suffolk Road area of Belfast last night (Monday, 05 February).

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “Shortly after 9:45 pm it was reported that a man of medium build, wearing a black jacket and blue denim jeans who had his face covered by a scarf entered the shop.

"He then proceeded to threaten staff with a suspected handgun before making off with cash and cigarettes towards the Glen Road.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1450 05/02/18. Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”