Armed and masked man threatens staff with hammer at NI hotel

A man armed with a hammer threatened staff at an hotel at a Belfast hotel this morning, it has emerged.

Detectives are appealing for information after a report of an attempted armed robbery at a the hotel in the University Street area of Belfast.

Man expected to appear in court later today

Detective Constable McIlwaine said: “At around 3:45am, it was reported that a male entered the premises armed with a hammer. He threatened a male member of staff during the incident.

"The man made off from the scene empty handed towards the Ormeau Road area. The member of staff was not injured during the incident."

A PSNI spokesman said the armed man had been wearing a red raincoat, blue jeans and a dark baseball cap.

"He was also wearing a multi-coloured scarf around his face during the incident," he added.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the man or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 342 18/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”