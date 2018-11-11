Armistice Day 2018 in pictures: UK-wide images of a country gathered in remembrance Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up As of 11am on Sunday morning, pictures had already flooded in of acts of remembrance and crowds gathering across the UK. Here is just a small selection of some of those images, from dignitaries and veterans, to commemorative acts at British landmarks. Piper Louise Marshall, wearing a special commemorative red tartan, plays Battle's O'er, the traditional Scottish lament played at the end of battle, at dawn alongside the Forth Bridge at North Queensferry on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday November 11, 2018. Enniskillen first town to hear of Armistice, crowd told