Armoy secures UK Village of the Year semi-final slot

Armoy has made it through to the semi-final of the UK Village of the Year search.

The picturesque Co Antrim village, famed for its Dark Hedges link, emerged from Wednesday’s heat of the challenge, which is showcased on Channel 4.

As well as vying for the Village of the Year title, Armoy hopes to secure £10,000 for a community initiative.

Actress Penelope Keith and her panel of judges – Patrick Grant, Juliet Sargeant and Alex Langlands – are searching the British Isles for the top village.

Yesterday, they considered four more locations. Juliet took a hair-raising back seat ride in Armoy, Penelope bonded with alpacas in Houghton and Wyton in Cambridgeshire, Alex was drumming with the last village band in Bretforton in Worcestershire and Patrick found out what it is to be to be to the manor born in Tissington in Derbyshire.

Saturday’s semi-final, which goes out at 8pm on Channel 4, will see five villages from the ‘Central Zone’ compete for a place in the grand final the following weekend. They will attempt to show they have even more strings to their bow as they continue to woo the panel.