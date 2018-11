Army bomb squad vehicles have been tasked to the scene of an incident in Belfast.

Details of the call-out are unclear, but two white ATO trucks are at Rodney Drive off the Donegall Road.

An army bomb squad vehicle at the scene. (Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Police say they were responding to a "report of a fire".

It is understood something emerged during initial activity to tackle the fire that prompted a request for the ATO to be called.