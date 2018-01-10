Army recruitment drive ‘ludicrous’, says ex-soldier who became MLA

An Army advertising campaign promoting the emotional support available to recruits has been branded “ludicrous” by a former soldier turned MLA.

The recruitment drive includes a series of films which ask “Can I be gay in the Army?” and “What if I get emotional in the Army?”, in a bid to appeal to potential soldiers from different backgrounds.

It comes just weeks after Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson halted plans to scrap the Army’s ‘Be the Best’ slogan and historic crest following a public outcry.

The rebranding exercise was reportedly based on market research which found the slogan was considered “dated, elitist and non-inclusive” by key audiences.

The latest campaign, which will be broadcast on television, radio and digital platforms, seeks to address concerns recruits may have about issues including religion, gender and sexuality in the forces.

But Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen feels the new campaign fails to show the reality of life in the armed forces and will not solve the “recruiting crisis”.

Mr Allen, a former Royal Irish Regiment soldier who lost both his legs at the age of 19 following an explosion in Afghanistan, told the News Letter: “To me it is common sense that any employer, especially a government-based one like the Army, should have in place procedures to support people.

“The fact that this is the focus of a massive campaign seems ludicrous to me. Much more effective are the adverts which show what life is like in the Army and the range of diverse careers open to people.”

In contrast to Mr Allen’s view, party colleague Doug Beattie MLA – who also served in the British Army – feels the new campaign sends out a positive message.

He told the News Letter: “I can understand what the Army is trying to achieve. It is open to people from all backgrounds and this is attempting to show that diversity.

“One way that it trips up however, is that it doesn’t show the full reality. The Army is a place of adventure and travel, but it is also full of danger and hardship. They must not shy away from that.”

In one animation, which highlights emotional support, a voice-over says: “Man up. Grow a pair. It feels like, as a man, you can never express your emotions. I thought joining the Army would be a thousand times worse. That any sign of emotion would be a sign of weakness. That we’d have it ripped out of us.

“But once you are in, you realise no-one is a machine. The Army is family. I’ve probably told them things I wouldn’t tell my own family. There’s always someone there to talk to.”