Arrest after pensioner attacked in retirement home

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after armed police responded to reports of an attack on a 77-year-old man at a retirement home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Staffordshire Police said the elderly man was taken to hospital with "significant" head injuries, which are not thought to be in a life-threatening.

A statement: "Staffordshire Police were called to a retirement apartment complex at Glouster Grange, Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, 4.46am (Sunday 14 October 2018), in response to a call about a man smashing his way in to the building with a weapon.

"Police found an elderly male had been badly assaulted and received head injuries.

"Armed response officers were called as a precaution and to assist in the search for the assailant. After a search of the complex, police located a 28 year old male, who was arrested and taken into police custody.

"Staffordshire Police want to reassure local residents and wider public that the assailant is in custody and police are not looking for any other individuals in relation to this incident."