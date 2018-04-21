Arsene Wenger: Pat Jennings heaps praise on departing Arsenal boss

Former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Pat Jennings, an FA Cup winner with Arsenal, has heaped praise on the departing Gunners boss Arsène Wenger.

The aptly-named Frenchman is to end a remarkable trophy laden 22-year career as manager of Arsenal this summer.

Pat Jennings OBE pictured in 2017 at the opening of the Education and Heritage Centre in the Northern Ireland National Football Stadium at Windsor Park

While fans have been clamouring for a change of leadership after a disappointing season – Arsenal are currently just as close to the bottom-placed team in the league as they are to the leaders – Pat Jennings has said he has “nothing but admiration for the man for what he has achieved”.

Pat Jennings, who played a total of 327 games for Arsenal over the course of eight years after joining from arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 1977, said: “It was nice that he got the FA Cup last year and can still finish with a major trophy if Arsenal win the Europa League.

“Given his success at the club, which speaks for itself, it was right that the decision when to leave was taken by him.”

While Jennings is clear that his loyalties lie with Tottenham, where he works with young players, he stressed that he hasn’t got “a bad word to say” about his former club Arsenal.

He added: “I’ve no doubt Arsenal will appoint a top-class replacement.”

On that front, former Ballymena United defender and current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is amongst the favourites to get the job.

