Arson attack at property causes £500,000 damage

PSNI are appealing for information after a large number of mobile homes were targeted in an arson attack at a property on Drumnabreeze Road in Magheralin last night, Sunday 28 January.

Around 15 mobile homes were destroyed in the blaze - with a value of half a million pounds.

Inspector Gregory Beckett said it was reported to police shortly before midnight.

The NIFRS has said they believe one mobile home was deliberately set alight and positioned in such a way that the flames spread to the others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference 1466 28/01/18.