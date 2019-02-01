Art for everyone

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart has launched its latest arts programme for the new season.

Featuring a wide range of inspiring exhibitions, documentary films and musical performances, the new guide has lots to choose from over the coming months.

Highlights include local master printmaker Roberts Sellar, who will present his exhibition in the People’s Gallery until Saturday February 23.

In February, Blurring the Edge, a partnership exhibition with the Hunt Museum in Limerick opens for the first time until Saturday March 23. It will feature the work of five leading contemporary ceramicist artists from across Ireland.

Accompanying this, artist Alex Scott will give a free talk on Thursday February 14 from 3pm-4pm.

A range of workshops for both children and adults in painting, pottery, patchwork, yoga and creative writing will take place throughout the next few months with all details available in the guide.

The wonderful jazz guitar legend Jim Mullen with the Ronnie Greer Organ Band will grace the stage on Thursday March 21 at 8pm.

To book tickets or to find out more information, contact Flowerfield Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400 or visit www.flowerfield.org.