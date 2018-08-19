Artwork brings Carrickfergus to life with riot of colour

The landmarks of Carrickfergus shine brightly in an eyecatching new piece of artwork from a Northern Irish artist using sophisticated 3D technology.

Keith Drury’s new artwork continues a theme he has been exploring which celebrates the places people live and work in the UK.

...and the right-hand side

Other cities to feature in Keith’s artworks include Belfast, Armagh, Dublin, Liverpool, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The 54-year-old artist said: “Originating from a significant 12th century settlement, Carrickfergus deserves inclusion among the places represented in this series of artworks.

“This new piece seeks to represent the well-known sights of the Carrickfergus area along with some lesser-known aspects. So along with the prime example of a Norman castle, careful observers will also find a miner taking a pick axe to a rock to extract salt. A significant number of people aren’t aware of the salt mines in Carrickfergus. I understand they’re the only salt mines in Ireland.”

He added: “People have been asking us for Carrick for the last three or four years. It’s been on the back burner for a while as we’ve been doing a lot more for the UK market, but we’re pleased to finally get it done.”

Other buildings and features included in the artwork are St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick Rangers Football Club’s home ground, the Belfast Loughshore Hotel on the southern outskirts of the town, and the Gobbins Path and Ballylumford power plant to its north.

Keith who is originally from Belfast, created the image using 3D software and a touch-sensitive drawing board to mould pieces of virtual plasticine into buildings, vehicles and other objects. Every element in the pictures is a virtually moulded 3D model – even the tiny clouds.

He said: “Each individual model is incredibly detailed – you can even virtually go inside the little houses to look through the windows and see the view outside. The first process is sculpting, then colouring, then picture composition.” He said each picture takes around three months to finish.

Before becoming focused on 3D-based art, Keith was primarily an oil painter. In 2007 he was commissioned to paint Brazilian footballer Pele and presented the artwork to him in Dublin.

“He seemed like a really nice guy, a really humble sort of character. That came about through a friend of Pele’s – Don Mullan (an Irish writer and media producer), who I got to know when I was doing a thing for Millvina Dean, the last survivor of the Titanic. I drew the Titanic and she signed it. We had great craic, sadly she died within two or three days of me meeting her.”

In 2016, he was honoured to have his ‘London Way’ artwork presented to HRH Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. “Well, her mum’s house is in it”, he said.

Keith’s limited edition artwork is available in different sizes and can be purchased online from www.keithdruryart.com and viewed at his gallery and studio in The Potting Shed Gallery, Crossgar.

Winning a public commission to interpret the history of Belfast City, the resulting oil painting by Keith Drury now hangs on public display in the permanent art collection at Belfast City Hall.