Ashes stolen from widow during raid on home

An elderly widow had her husband's ashes stolen after two men conned their way into her home.

The heart-shaped silver locket and box containing the ashes were snatched from the 83-year-old's home in Greenwich, south-east London, along with her wedding ring.

Police handout photo of one of two men sought by police after a heart-shaped silver locket and box containing a man's ashes were snatched from his widow's home

Police on Sunday appealed for the public's help to identify two suspects in the "particularly harrowing crime".

At about 2pm on Friday, one knocked on her door under the guise of being a plumber needing to inspect a leak coming from her home in Annandale Road.

The second man is believed to have entered while the pensioner was distracted.

Once they had left, the pensioner noticed the priceless items had been stolen along with gold chains and cash.

Detective Constable Robert Costigan said: "This is a particularly harrowing crime that targeted a vulnerable member of our society.

"The victim had possessions stolen that are irreplaceable and this has had a devastating effect upon her."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 on Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.