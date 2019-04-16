ATM found on country road outside NI town

An ATM has been recovered from a country road - close to the NI town where one was ripped from the wall earlier today.

It has been claimed that the ATM was recovered "from a country road near Dunluce Castle on the Antrim Coast Road".

Locals believe that it was "lost it from the getaway vehicle and it fell onto the road".

The ATM was stolen from Market Square in the north antrim town early on Tuesday morning.

After the raid, the digger was set on fire and the fire service was called to deal with the blaze.

A PSNI spokesman said they will comment on the ongoing incident soon.