Attack on Cairncastle ‘Ghost Tommy’ condemned

Ulster Unionist councillor Mark McKinty has condemned the vandalism which took place in Cairncastle, of a World War One ‘Ghost Tommy’ which had been the subject of criticism from a Mid and East Antrim Sinn Fein councillor a few days earlier.

Councillor McKinty said: “Whoever was responsible for this shameful attack on a World War One memorial at Cairncastle, outside Larne, should hang their head in shame.

“I believe it is no coincidence that this incident took place shortly after unfounded and frivolous comments by a Sinn Fein councillor regarding the memorial.

“This is unfortunately standard procedure for Sinn Fein - create problems and stir up tensions where none previously existed - and is in total contrast to the bravery of those who risked their all, for our safety and freedom.

“As we near the centenary of the end of the First World War, it should be said that these memorials - erected by Mid and East Antrim Council - remember all the men of Ireland who served bravely in that conflict, in the tenth, 16th and 36th Divisions, and other units.

“It is indeed shameful when Sinn Fein elected representatives cannot bear the sight of a memorial to the dead of the First World War, but have no difficulty attending a memorial service to a mass murderer and child-killer.”