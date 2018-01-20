Attempted dog poisoning is investigated by police

Police in Ards have issued a warning to local dog owners after receiving reports of a suspected attempted dog poisoning in Comber.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Dermott Walk area of Comber on Friday.

Police said: “The owner of the dog found a cooked chicken breast, stuffed with a quantity of blue pellets in his secure rear garden.

“He is unsure if his poor beloved dog had eaten any prior to him finding it! It would seem this has been deliberately thrown into the garden between 2pm and 7pm in what appears to be a somewhat barbaric attempt to silence a barking dog!

If you know anything about this matter, please contact Police on 101, quoting reference 1270 of 19/1/18.