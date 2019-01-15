Avoid traffic delays across NI today

Trafficwatch NI has warned that in Londonderry the Whitehouse Road is closed due to a security alert, after the discovery of what is believed to be a firearm. Diversions are in place.

In Belfast a Road Traffic Collision is blocking lane 1 of the A12 Westlink after Divis Street Bridge, towards M2 and M3, causing delays back onto the M1.

Also in Belfast, a broken down vehicle is blocking the middle lane of the A2 Belfast Road just before the traffic signals at Knocknagoney, causing knock on delays in the area.

Translink says that due to a road closure on the Larkfield Road Metro, 3a services will be diverting from 14/01/19 - 18/01/19 from 08:00-18:00 daily.

Police are advising motorists of delays following a multi vehicle collision on the M1 bound carriageway of the Westlink in Belfast. This follows an earlier collision on the M2 bound carriageway which continues to cause delays.