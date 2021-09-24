Axe-wielding intruder struck householder on head after smashing way into home in north Belfast

A GENERIC IMAGE OF AN AXE IN WOOD, BY B RITTGOW

The area is in the republican-dominated Ardoyne / Marrowbone / Oldpark district.

It was reported just before 3am that a man used a hatchet to gain entry to the house.

He struck the male occupant with the hatchet, causing him at least one cut to his head and wounds to his forearms.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries (which are not life threatening).

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with information to contact them at Musgrave Station on 101 quoting reference number 154-24/09/21.

