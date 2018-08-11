Bad weather grounds Red Arrows and Newcastle Festival of Flight

Air displays were cancelled at today’s Newcastle Festival of Flight due to adverse weather conditions.

The Co Down town was packed with visitors for the popular event, eager for a glimpse of the airborne displays, including the stunning Red Arrows.

By early afternoon, however, poor weather set in and organisers announced the Red Arrows had cancelled their display. It was later announced that unfortunately the other air displays had also been cancelled due to the bad weather conditions.

Visitors were encouraged to enjoy the ground activities, such as the Aviation and Food Village.