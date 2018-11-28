Bad weather won’t put damper on Christmas lights switch-on

A Yellow weather warning isn’t going to put a damper on the Christmas lights switch-on in Craigavon today.

The annual event, due to take place this afternoon outside however, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council have promised the show will go on.

Hundreds of children are expected at the event and the council said it has contingency plans for the event to be moved inside if necessary.

A Council statement said: “The Brownlow Switch On will still be taking place today!

“We are monitoring the weather (due to the yellow weather warning) and if the wind gets any worse we will move the event indoors to St Anthony’s Hall.

“Festivities will commence, either inside or outside, at 3.45pm.

“A contingency plan has been made for an indoor venue behind the Christmas tree in St Anthony’s Hall. 300 children and parents are expected at this event, and this venue has a stage and is licenced for 500 people.

“Whether indoors or outdoors, the event will take place.

“We have liaised with the Council Corporate Health, Safety & Resilience team and if the weather is as predicted a decision will be made at 2pm to move the event indoors to St. Anthony’s Hall.

“If the weather is better than expected the event will take place outdoors in the plaza as normal.”

SDLP activist Thomas Larkham welcomed the council’s plans saying he had a number of calls about this and is delighted it is going ahead.