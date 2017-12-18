Bag, like one carried by Meghan Markle, sells for £1819 in charity auction

The last available bag like the one Meghan Markle carried on her first royal engagement has sold for £1,819 in a charity auction, almost four times the retail price.

The Strathberry Midi Tote Tri Colour sold out within 11 minutes after images emerged showing Prince Harry’s future wife carrying the bag on the couple’s visit to Nottingham on December 1.

As part of their visit, the prince and Ms Markle lent their support to a World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust.

Strathberry had one remaining bag from the same production run as Ms Markle’s tote which has now been auctioned to raise money for the Terrence Higgins Trust.

It sold for £1,819 on eBay, almost four times the £495 retail price.

A Strathberry spokesman said: “We are very excited and happy to support the Terence Higgins Trust.”

The Edinburgh-based company has seen its website traffic soar 5000% since Ms Markle was pictured carrying the bag.

After it sold out the same colourway of Strathberry bag was subsequently reselling on eBay in the US for 2,350 dollars (£1,760), marked up from a retail price there of 675 dollars (£505).

Strathberry relaunched production due to the level of interest and the first pre-order batch of around 400 bags sold out on strathberry.com in under 24 hours.

A second batch of the bags, which cost £495 in the UK, will be available for pre-order soon with an anticipated shipment date of the end of February 2018.

Strathberry was founded just four years ago in 2013.

Its luxury leather products, which are handcrafted in Spain, are defined by its ‘’clean lines and signature bar closure’’, the firm’s website says.

Each bag can take up to 20 hours to make.