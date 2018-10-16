Ballyclare couple to star in new UTV series

A Ballyclare couple who recently became parents to a baby son are to star in a new UTV series about married life.

Stafford and Jean Lynn are one of ten married couples in the new six part series called ‘With this ring’ which starts on Thursday.

They will be sharing their views on the ups and downs of married life in Northern Ireland.

Stafford and Jean were both disabled over 14 years ago and met at a wheelchair tennis tournament.

Among various topics discussed, viewers will hear about how they became parents to baby Harrison.

All of the couples featured have their own unique story with all being open and honest about their relationships. From a couple who have just tied the knot to a couple who have been married for 70 years (and everything in between,) the series will explore the highs and lows in what can only be described as the roller coaster of married life.

Commenting on the new series, Terry Brennan, Head of News and Programmes at UTV said: “This series is a fun, light-hearted and touching look at the trials and tribulations of married life.

“The series will provide us with an A to Z of a lifetime of memories together.”

Couples have gone through tough times together – from the loss of loved ones, unemployment, religious differences, right through to fertility issues.

However, the series is sure to strike a chord with viewers as the couples look at the lighter side of life and the things that drive them nuts about each other.

From leaving the toilet seat up to never doing the washing up - viewers will enjoy the banter between the couple as they reveal some of their most annoying habits.

The show is produced for UTV by Belfast-based independent company Triplevision Productions and is sponsored by Ellison’s Jeweller’s Belfast.

The series starts on Thursday, October 18 on UTV at 10.45pm and runs for six weeks.