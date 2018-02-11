Ballymena schoolboy who died after river fall is named

The five-year-old boy who died tragically after falling into the River Braid in Ballymena on Saturday has been named as Kayden McGowan.

The pupil at Harryville Primary School, fell into the river near the Ecos Centre at around 1pm, prompting a large scale effort from the emergency services and public to rescue him.

He spent close to two hours in the water before he was taken from the river some miles downstream and airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children where he later died.

In a statement on Facebook, Kayden’s school – Harryville Primary School – said: “Please remember the McGowan family in your thoughts and prayers at this very sad time as they mourn the loss of wee Kayden. The whole school community is remembering you at this sad time.”

SDLP Councillor Declan O’Loan said: “I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family of Kayden McGowan after the terrible tragedy which transpired [on Saturday].

“I also want to extend my sympathy to the family of Harryville Primary School who are also very shocked by this tragic incident. The whole of Ballymena I know feels deeply for all concerned.”