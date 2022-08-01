Ballymena train line closed after sudden death - sympathy expressed by locals

Last night a section of railway line was closed after the sudden death of a person on the line
Track outside Ballymena in Co Antrim was shut after a tragic incident involving a woman on Sunday evening.
All services on the Translink line have been suspended and are expected to remain closed as an investigation is carried out.
A statement from the PSNI this morning said: "Police and other emergency services attended the scene of the sudden death of a woman near the railway tracks outside Ballymena yesterday, Sunday 31 July.
"There are no further details at this stage."
On social media, Councillor John Hyland said: "Tragic & concerning news coming from Ballymena train station this evening. The lines have closed & look to remain closed for the foreseeable. Please seek alternative travel arrangements if planning to use the trains this evening. Will try & update as I receive it."