Ballymurphy families sceptical at UVF move to admit role in shootings

Families of those killed at Ballymurphy have expressed scepticism at a UVF move to admit a role in the shootings.

Relatives questioned why the loyalist paramilitary group did not acknowledge responsibility at the time of the killings in August 1971 and is only coming forward almost 50 years later.

The shootings took place in 1971

Soldiers on the ground in west Belfast have long been solely blamed for killing the 10 gunshot victims at Ballymurphy.

The intervention from a group calling themselves UVF "veterans" comes as a coroner in Belfast continues to press the Ministry of Defence to trace army personnel involved in the incidents ahead of September's fresh inquest.

John Teggart, whose father Danny was shot dead, said he was "dubious" about the UVF's motives and asked whether it was a bid to "muddy the waters".

"I am sceptical about the story that has been put out to the media," he said.

John Teggart, whose father Danny was shot dead, said he was "dubious" about the UVF's motives

"The families got together at short notice and have discussed it."

He said the focus needed to remain on the soldiers.

"The evidence that we have put forward to the coroner's court is that the paratroopers shot our loved ones and that's where the focus needs to go back on," said Mr Teggart.

"What we need to do is ask questions. Who is this person? Is he alive? Has he made a statement before?

"And any evidence that there is needs to be put to the coroner's court. If there is a rifle there for ballistics (tests) - there are ongoing tests being done for ballistics at the coroner's preparing for the inquests in September and that would be welcomed to get in now."

He questioned whether the UVF move was a "deflection" tactic.

"They are not doing the Ballymurphy families any favours, their intention isn't to help the Ballymurphy families or help anybody for that matter," he said.

"It's a paramilitary force, so anything they have said is going to be dubious."

Pat Quinn, brother of victim Frank Quinn, said: "I feel just a wee bit shocked.

"Once again after all these years there is always something that come in front of us, things come out and try to derail us.

"Why does this thing come at this time in the middle of trying to get this inquest set up?

"All our families after 47 years and then all of a sudden this story comes out, why was it not brought out years ago, why did they not come forward years ago?

"To me I don't know is it dirty tricks or a publicity stunt or what - I haven't a clue?"

Solicitor for the families Padraig O'Muirigh said the focus had to be maintained on tracing the soldiers involved and warned that the UVF statement could not be allowed to act as a "distraction".

"This isn't the first time that loyalist gunmen have been referenced in relation to Ballymurphy, so it's not a complete shock to the families," he said.

"It is very unclear what this evidence or what this information is, so it's too early to give any clear response to it.

"We would simply urge that the information be brought to the coroner immediately and is acted on."

Sinn Fein Assembly member Gerry Kelly said there was a need for the "full truth" to come out.

"These reports will undoubtedly cause further distress to families who have been waiting half a century for truth and justice," he said.

"Of course any new evidence that may help the families should be brought forward but what we have at the minute is information, not evidence.

"The UVF say they will engage through an interlocutor but for it to have any value, a statement has to be directly from those involved so we will have to wait and see how significant this intervention actually is."

Mr Kelly added: "There is already a volume of evidence that the British Army were behind these killings and there would be a suspicion that this is merely aimed at deflecting from that.

"Equally, people would not be surprised to learn that, while the British Army were firing on civilians, so too were the UVF."