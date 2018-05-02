Ballymurphy relative: we don’t believe for a minute the UVF are helping us

The son of one of the Ballymurphy victims is sceptical about the idea that the UVF may be helping uncover the truth behind the killings.

John Teggart’s father Daniel was one of the 10 people fatally shot dead during the three-day spree in the area around New Barnsley security base in west Belfast from August 9 to August 11, 1971, for which the Parachute Regiment is widely blamed.

In addition, one man also died of heart problems after an encounter with soldiers in the area, and campaigners include him in the death toll too.

All the dead are listed as being civilians by both the University of Ulster-based ‘Conflict Archive on the Internet’, and the book ‘Lost Lives’.

Mr Teggart, 57 and from west Belfast, is part of the Ballymurphy Massacre Committee, which he said encompasses relatives of all 11 victims.

When it comes to information purportedly offered by the UVF, he told the News Letter: “The families are a bit sceptical about this story going out at the moment.

“We’re leading into our inquest. It’s actually put there as a distraction. You have to remember where it’s come from – it’s come from a loyalist paramilitary organisation.

“It raises more questions than answers. Has this [UVF] man done a statement before? Has he handed over to authorities the rifle they’ve said is used? Where was the rifle got in the first place?”

Mr Teggart said the focus should be upon the paratroopers, and the UVF are trying to “side-track our inquest and throw a spanner in the works”.

He added: “At no time do we think for one minute the UVF are trying to help the Ballymurphy families, no matter what anybody says.

“We’re close to our inquest. They’re trying to derail it.”

There had been an initial inquest into the killings, but in 2011 the attorney general ordered that a new one should begin into the deaths of the 10 shooting victims.

It is currently listed to start in September.

A statement on behalf of the coroner said that they had only just become aware of the reports, and had not yet received any material.

It added: “The coroner will consider any material when it comes to her attention.

“Therefore, the date of the inquest remains unchanged.”

Detective Superintendent Ian Harrison, from PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “We are aware of the reported information and are consulting with the coroner.”