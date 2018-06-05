Ballynahinch businessman elected council chairman

Ballynahinch businessman Mark Murnin has been elected Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The SDLP councillor’s appointment was confirmed at the council’s annual meeting, held Monday, June 4.

Speaking about his plans to support local businesses, Councillor Murnin said: “This will be a year in which we need to provide clarity and certainty to those in our district that trade with the rest of Ireland and Europe.

“In the absence of government, it is for this council to continue to ensure that there is no change to the current border arrangements.

“I will make myself available to as many local businesses as possible to offer support and promotion of their products.”

After being elected Deputy Chair, Sinn Fein Councillor Oksana McMahon commented: “Being in this position allows me to highlight important issues in education, health, sports and social care as well as jobs and tourism.

“I am looking forward to using this opportunity to effectively speak on behalf of all people throughout the district, particularly raising their concerns about Brexit and the great uncertainty that will follow, especially among our border communities.”

Other business conducted at the AGM included the appointment of Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the council’s standing committees.