Banbridge Golf Club quizzers raise hundreds for Buddy Bear Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, hosted by the dynamic duo of quizmaster Gary McCormick and his trusty assistant Carol McCormick, was in aid of the Buddy Bear Trust Conductive Education School. The evening saw a full house of eager quizzers, ready to put their knowledge to the test while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Teams competed fiercely, showcasing their intellect and teamwork as they tackled a range of challenging questions across various categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emerging victorious on the night (Friday, 9 February) was the Audie Murphy Fan Club, whose members demonstrated impressive trivia prowess. Following closely behind were the Quizzy Bears and Clarksons Farm, both formidable contenders in their own right. However, the true winners of the evening were not just those who claimed the top spots, but everyone who participated and generously donated their winnings to the charity.

Captain Lee Willdridge presents the proceeds to winner Vice Captain Paul McAleavey of Audie Murphy fan club

A highlight of the event was the generosity of David McKay from Tesco, whose contribution of a voucher added an extra layer of excitement to the prize pool. Thanks to the collective efforts and generosity of all involved, a grand total of £610 was raised for the Buddy Bear Trust.

The success of the quiz night was not just measured in pounds and pence, but in the sense of camaraderie and community spirit that filled the room. It was a wonderful evening enjoyed by all, where friends came together to test their knowledge, support a noble cause, and make a difference in the lives of others.