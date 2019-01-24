Bangor minister bids to become Presbyterian Church’s first female moderator

The Irish Presbyterian Church will consider its next moderator from four nominee clerics, one of them a female.

Ministers and elders in the 19 presbyteries on both sides of the border meet on Tuesday to replace current Moderator Rev Dr Charles McMullen.

The ministers nominated are: Rev David Bruce, secretary to the Council for Mission in Ireland; Rev William Henry, of Maze church; Rev Albin Rankin, of Stormont church, Belfast; Rev Mairisíne Stanfield, First Bangor church.

Rev McMullen completes his one-year in office at the church’s general assembly on Monday June 3.

Rev Bruce, 61, formerly served in Wellington Street church, Ballymena and Clontarf, Ormond Quay and Scots church, Dublin. He has had an administrative role in Presbyterian missions for several decades and was director of Scripture Union.

The Rev William Henry, 50, has ministered in Maze church since 1997, together with Ballinderry church since 2001. He was convener of the church’s home and Irish mission strategy committee.

The Rev Albin Rankin, 55, has been minister at Stormont since 2008. He previously served in High Kirk, Ballymena and in Edenderry and Seskinore churches, Co Tyrone.

The Rev Mairisíne Stanfield, 53, is Scottish and minister of First Bangor church since 2013. She formerly was at Regent Street, Newtownards and First Ballynahinch churches. The Presbyterian Church has never elected a female moderator

Rev Trevor Gribben, the church’s general secretary, explained that in the Presbyterian system of church government each presbytery consists of ministers and elders drawn from local congregations in a particular area.

“As a court of the church each presbytery is responsible for overseeing congregations while undertaking other tasks, including selection of a moderator, “ said Mr Gribben. “A moderatorial role is a challenging one, often made more so by the circumstances that may arise in a particular year,”

The Presbyterian Church is the largest Protestant denomination in Northern Ireland, with 225,000 membership in 535 congregations.