Bargain breaks at home and abroad

Check out these amazing holiday offers

CO FERMANAGH: Seize Summer, Belmore Court and Motel (pictured), from £60 per night. Offer is based on a minimum three-night stay, offering a saving of 20%. To book call 028 6632 6633. Offer available until August 31.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 Star Hotel Albahia, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast on July 24. Price: £319 per person, based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MADEIRA: Funchal, 3 Star Plus Atlantida Apartments Funchal, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast on July 23. Price: £419 per person, based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Denia, Villas Jazmin, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast on July 28. Price: £659 per person, based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: From City of Derry, July 16, Casablanca Hotel, 3 Star, Santa Ponsa, B&B, 7 Nights, £699pp. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.

CRUISE: 14-night Mediterranean Beaches holiday onboard Independence of the Seas, August 11–25, 2018, sailing roundtrip from Southampton. Interior stateroom starts from €2,669 per person. For more information visit www.royalcaribbean.ie or call 1800 555 604.