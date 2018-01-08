Barry McElduff suspended from Sinn Fein for three months

Sinn Fein's Barry McElduff has been suspended from all party activity for three months.
A statement released from Barry McElduff said: "Although I genuinely meant no offence, I accept that my actions were ill-judged and, while unintended, caused deep and unnecessary hurt and pain to the Kingsmill families.
"I apologise unreservedly for this.
"In recognising the serious consequences of my actions, I fully accept the party’s decision to suspend me from all party activity for a period of three months."
