Barry McElduff suspended from Sinn Fein for three months

Sinn Fein's Barry McElduff has been suspended from all party activity for three months.

A statement released from Barry McElduff said: "Although I genuinely meant no offence, I accept that my actions were ill-judged and, while unintended, caused deep and unnecessary hurt and pain to the Kingsmill families.

Barry McElduff

"I apologise unreservedly for this.

"In recognising the serious consequences of my actions, I fully accept the party’s decision to suspend me from all party activity for a period of three months."

