Barry McElduff to contest council election next year

A former Sinn Féin MP who stood down after after posing in an online video with a Kingsmill-branded loaf on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre is to contest next year’s council elections.

Barry McElduff, former West Tyrone MP, is to seek election to Fermanagh and Omagh District council in 2019.

A screenshot from the offending video

He resigned as MP in January after families of some of the 10 Protestant workmen shot dead by republican paramilitaries in 1976 expressed outrage at the video.

The Sinn Fein veteran has always maintained he had not meant the video, which he posted on social media website Twitter, as a reference to the sectarian murders of 10 Protestant workmen near th south Armagh village of Kingsmill.

He said he was unaware he had posted it on the 42nd anniversary of the attack.

However, Mr McElduff, who had already been suspended by Sinn Fein for three months when he announced his resignation, acknowledged the post had caused unintentional hurt to the Kingsmill families.